Matchday 32 of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) were played across nine centres on Sunday and the results culminated in Akwa United going five points clear at the top of the table.
With six games to the end of NPFL21, Akwa United strengthened its hold on top spot and the dream of a first-ever league title as they beat Enyimba in Uyo while their closest challengers had poor results.
The 1-0 win over the defending champions came from a 90th-minute penalty scored by Charles Atshimene, which gave the Promise Keepers the three points to hand Enyimba a first defeat in their last six.
In Nnewi, relegation-battling Ifeanyi Ubah defeated second-placed Nasarawa United. The Anambra Warriors took the lead in the 28th minute when Nonso Nzediegwu tapped in a cross.
Chigozie Abasi equalised two minutes later but Uzochukwu Ifejiofor found the winner with 19 minutes left on the clock
Another relegation embattled side, Sunshine Stars recorded their ninth league win over title-chasing Kano Pillars. Sadeeq Yusuff’s 59th-minute strike was the difference for the Akure-based side.
Elsewhere, Rivers United and Abia Warriors came from behind to beat Warri Wolves and Kwara United. Rangers also defeated Wikki Tourists in Enugu
FULL RESULTS
Dakkada FC 1-0 Heartland
Akwa Utd 1-0 Enyimba
Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 Plateau United
FC Ifeanyi Ubah 2-1 Nasarawa United
MFM 0-0 Katsina United
Lobi Stars 1-0 Adamawa United
Sunshine Stars 1-0 Kano Pillars
Rangers 2-1 Wikki Tourists
Abia Warriors 2-1 Kwara United
Rivers United 2-1 Warri Wolves
