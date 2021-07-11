ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 Euro Championship final was won on penalties by Italy as England’s three substitutes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka all missed handing the title to Italy 1-1 [3-2].

Italy continued their unbeaten streak, stretching it to 34 in winning the title three years after Roberto Mancini taking up the Italian job.

Rashford hit the post but Donnarumma saved from Sancho and Saka, who at 19, lost his nerve in the fifth and final kick.

England and Italy could not be separated after 120 minutes. England started like a blizzard and scored in the second minute of the game through Luke Shaw, whose side-footed volley flew past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy equalised through Leonardo Bonucci in the second half in a goalmouth scramble. The goal was deserving for the Italians who at that point had more than 70% of ball possession.

England came back into it in the extra time but there were no further goals.

It is not coming home-it has gone to Rome.