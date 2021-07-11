As the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) enters the closing stages, Match Day 32 encounters scheduled to hold at different venues across the country on Sunday have taken on added importance.

The standout fixture is the clash between league leaders Akwa United which will host Enyimba at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo with the teams separated by just the three points.

Enyimba travel to Uyo unbeaten in their last five matches with five away victories this season but Akwa United have won 12 of their 15 home games, drawing the other three.

Enyimba will be going to Uyo on high note after defeating 1-0 Kwara United on Thursday while Akwa United have to get over a defeat in midweek to an NNL side in the Aiteo Cup.

In 21 previous meetings, Akwa United have recorded six victories while Enyimba have won nine and six have ended in draws.

Second on the table Nasarawa United will travel to Nnewi for a date against Ifeanyi Ubah who are fighting to avoid relegation. Nasarawa have 55 points while Ifeanyi Ubah are third from bottom with 31 points.

The Lafia boys have been the highest scoring side in the league, winning three away games while the home side have lost thrice in Nnewi.

A win for both sides will either restore hopes of surviving relegation or winning the title. This one promises to be a cracker.

In previous meetings, the visitors have defeated the host six times while the Anambra Warriors have managed four wins and one draw.

Kwara United will try to relaunch a bid for their first ever domestic league title when they travel to Abia for a clash with Abia Warriors.

Relegation-threatened side, Sunshine stars, will host Kano Pillars at the Akure Township Stadium while Rivers United will host Wikki Tourists in Port Harcourt.

Full Fixtures

Akwa United v Enyimba FC

Jigawa Golden Stars v Plateau United

MFM FC v Katsina United

Ifeanyi Ubah v Nasarawa United

Lobi Stars v Adamawa United

Sunshine Stars v Kano Pillars

Rivers United v Warri Wolves

Abia Warriors v Kwara Utd

Rangers Int’l v Wikki Tourists