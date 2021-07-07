ADVERTISEMENT

England’s Three Lions will hope to reach the final of a major competition in 55 years when they take on Denmark in the second semi-final of Euro 2020 on Wednesday.

Gareth Southgate’s men have enjoyed a blistering tournament, winning all but one of their games so far.

The Three Lions also head into the semi-final contest as the only team yet to concede any goal after five games.

While England is seen as favourites; especially as they would be playing at Wembley, the resurgent Danish team will not be pushovers having overcome their shaky start to come this far.

Tactical setup

One of the biggest questions on the lips of many is whether Southgate will opt for his 4-2-3-1 formation or will switch to a 3-4-3 similarly which worked superbly for the win over Germany.

It is quite likely that he chooses the back three formation to match Denmark’s 3-4-3.

Among the biggest decisions for Southgate will be who to start on the right-wing, with Phil Foden, Saka, and Jadon Sancho all starting – and impressing – in that position during the tournament.

Despite an energy-sapping win over the Czech Republic in Baku, Hjulmand is most likely to name an unchanged team to face the Three Lions at Wembley.

Injuries

With Bukayo Saka returning from a minor knock, the England manager has all 26 stars available.

As for Denmark, they are set to stick with their hugely successful 3-4-3 as they aim to spoil England’s party with no major injury worry outside of Eriksen whose absence has even become a blessing in disguise.

Head-to-Head

14/10/20 UNL England 0 – 1 Denmark

08/09/20 UNL Denmark 0 – 0 England

05/03/14 FRI England 1 – 0 Denmark

09/02/11 FRI Denmark 1 – 2 England

17/08/05 FRI Denmark 4 – 1 England

Trend to watch

England are yet to concede any goal at the Euro 2020 tournament while Denmark have conceded in four of their five matches at the Euros

What the managers are saying

“It’ll be like playing an away game, but that also has its own charm, so we’re actually looking forward to it. Our motivation is to silence the spectators, but we know it’s going to be difficult.” – Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark Manager

“We’ve got a fabulous opportunity. It’s a chance to make history as we’ve never been to a European Championship final. It’s not so much pressure for this team; it’s another challenge that they’ve got the chance to take on, and at the moment they’re rising to those challenges.” – Gareth Southgate, England Manager