Former Nigeria international, Victor Moses, is now officially off the books of Chelsea as he has signed for Russian club Spartak Moscow.

Moses was on loan at the Russian club last season, making 20 appearances after failing to get a look-in at Chelsea under former Blues boss Frank Lampard.

His stint in the Russian capital proved to be a success, as he scored four goals and provided as many assists in 19 appearances as Spartak finished runners-up to Zenit St Petersburg.

The Blues on Friday confirmed Moses’ exit via an official statement on their website even as they applauded the contribution of the fleet-footed winger during his nine-year stint in the ‘blue side’ of London.

“Victor Moses has today completed a permanent transfer to Spartak Moscow. The move brings to an end the wideman’s nine-year Chelsea career and returns him to the Russian Premier League club, where he made 20 appearances on loan last season.” Chelsea wrote on their website

Moses switched from Wigan Athletic to Chelsea in the summer of 2012 but it was not all rosy for him at Stamford Bridge with the different managers took turns handling the Blues.

The former Super Eagles star had stints on loan at Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham, Fenerbahce, and Inter Milan during his time with Chelsea

Moses made 128 appearances for Chelsea and scored 18 goals. He also won some silverware; including the Europa League, FA Cup, and Premier League titles.