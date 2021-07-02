ADVERTISEMENT

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has completed a surprise move to the Middle East by signing for Kuwaiti Premier League club Al Kuwait SC.

The club announced the signing of the UEFA Champions League winner from the Championship side, Stoke City, who, last week invoked a one-year extension on the 34-year-old’s contract.

But in a surprise move, the former Chelsea and Trabzonspor star has penned just a one-year contract that will keep him at his new club for the 2021-22 season.

Al Kuwait finished third in the Premier League last season behind Al-Qadsia and leaders Al-Arabi.

They will hope the arrival of an experienced player in Mikel will help them challenge for the title again even though they have won the top prize on 15 different occasions.

Mikel expressed delight at this new chapter in his career even as he promised to repay the confidence reposed in him by the leadership of Al Kuwait SC.

“I am very happy to sign for Kuwait SC, I thank the President of Kuwait SC for the trust that he has given to me to come to Kuwait,” Mikel said in a short video posted on Kuwaiti SC’s Instagram page.

“I promise to be on my best level to help the team to make sure that together as a team we can achieve a great season next year and hopefully, we can be successful,” he added.

Though there is no other Nigerian at Al Kuwait Sports Club presently, Mikel won’t be the only African star at the club with the likes of Morocco’s El-Mehdi Barrahma, Tunisia duo Ahmed Akaichi and Rami Bedoui, and Mali’s Abdulwahid Sissoko in their line-up.