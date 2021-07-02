ADVERTISEMENT

The number of Nigerian players in the English Premier League for next season could rise judging by the interest being shown in a couple of players by some English teams.

Already newly-promoted Watford have added Emmanuel Dennis to their ranks and now reports suggest Leeds United are interested in 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning midfielder Kelechi Nwakali.

According to The Athletic, the former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles captain is also on the radar of Watford.

Nwakali who started his career at Arsenal is keen on returning to England for another chance to impress after failing to break into the Gunners’ first team.

Nwakali is in the last year of his contract at the Spanish second division side, Huesca, and could be on the move in the coming weeks if the transfer rumours turn out to be spot on.

Leeds impressed in the last campaign but Marcelo Bielsa’s team needs another central midfielder this summer, and while Nwakali may not be a popular name, he has the potential to be a quality addition to the English club.

He signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2016 but was loaned to the Dutch side, Maastricht, Venlo, and to Porto B before his release in September 2019 without a first-team appearance to his name.

Nwakali was the star of the under-17 World Cup in 2015, where he led Nigeria to the title as captain and won the Golden Ball Award.