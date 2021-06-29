ADVERTISEMENT

Second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane on Tuesday helped England move into the quarter-final phase of Euro 2020 as they beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions who had only managed lone goal victories in their previous Euro 2020 games looked jittery in the early stages of the last round of 16 matches.

Gareth Southgate’s men, however, turned things around in the second half with Sterling scoring from Luke Shaw’s well-tailored cross in the 75th minute.

Sterling ,who is the only second player to score each of England’s first three goals of an edition of a major tournament, almost ruined the day when he lost possession and it almost resulted in an equaliser for the Germans through Thomas Muller.

The Germans did press to get back in the game but their hearts were broken when Jack Grealish crossed the ball and Kane headed in to double the lead for the Three Lions.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England have beaten Germany for the first time in a knockout round of a major tournament since 1966 🎉#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/G8HBoO9gHJ — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 29, 2021

According to Opta, Kane has now equalled Wayne Rooney for goals scored at major tournaments for England (7), with only Gary Lineker (10) and Alan Shearer (9) netting more across the World Cup and Euros for the Three Lions.

Hard as they tried, the Germans could not get back into the game and that effectively meant they were knocked from Euro 2020.

With German’s exit, all the big guns in Group F who were all termed as favourites have all crashed out as France and Portugal have all crashed.

While England await who will be their quarter-final opponents between Sweden and Ukraine, they would be proud they are the only team yet to concede any goal at the tournament.

The Three Lions have kept a clean sheet in each of their opening four matches at a major tournament for the second time, with the other occasion being the World Cup in 1966.