Switzerland and Spain have emerged as the latest quarter finalists at the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.

Switzerland denied France a quarter final spot after beating the reigning World champions 5-4 on penalties

Haris Seferovic gave the Swiss a shock lead against France in the 15th minute and they held on through the first half.

Ten minutes into the second half, France’s bad case could have gone worse but Ricardo Rodriguez blew away the penalty kick awarded to Switzerland.

That miss proved costly as Karim Benzema, moments afterwards, popped up with two quick fire goals in the 57th and 59th minutes.

France appeared to have sealed their place in the quarter final when Paul Pogba in the 75th found the back of the net and made it 3-1.

However, the never say die attitude of the Swiss paid off as two late goals in the 81st and 90th minute saw them dragging the game into extra time.

Since the two teams could not score in both halves of extra time, the game was taken into penalty shoot out.

While Switzerland scored all their five kicks, Kylian Mbappe missed the all important kick for France and that effectively ended their campaign.

Switzerland will go up against Spain in the quarter final.

In the day’s earlier game, Spain secured their place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals after overpowering Croatia in an eight-goal thriller

The Spaniards needed a dramatic 5-3 extra-time win to edge out Croatia.

Luis Enrique‘s side started on a shaky note; falling behind to an own-goal in the 20th minute

Spain, however, recovered smartly from that early setback with goals from Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres putting them 3-1 upon till the 77th minute when Croatia mustered a comeback.

After reducing the deficit to 3-2 in the 85th minute, Croatia turned the game on its head in the final minutes of normal time, as they hauled themselves level at 3-3 and forced extra time.

But, Spain justified their higher rating in the added 30 minutes as Alvaro Morata shamed his critics; smashing home a key goal before substitute Mikel Oyarzabal wrapped it up for Enrique.

Spain will face Switzerland in Saint Petersburg on July 2.