Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates have been knocked out of the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament after losing 1-0 to Belgium in their Round of 16 match on Sunday.

The solitary goal scored by Thorgan Hazard in the 42nd minute off an assist from Thomas Meunier was all Belgium needed to knock out the defending champions.

Ronaldo who was eyeing at least one more goal to become the all-time highest international goalscorer tried hard to rescue his team from defeat but his effort proved futile as Belgium progressed to set up a quarter-final date with Italy.

While Belgium will be happy with their quarter-final ticket, they would be sweating over Kevin De Bruyne who limped out of Sunday’s clash with Portugal.

Late in the first half, the Manchester City star was tackled roughly by Joao Palhinha and though he emerged for the second period, he quickly indicated that he needed to be replaced.

Shortly afterwards, Dries Mertens came onto the field in his place.

In the day’s earlier tie, the Czech Republic knocked out the Netherlands, after securing a 2-0 win over the Orange men.

Goals from Holes and Schick propelled the Czechs into the last eight after the Dutch went down to 10 with a red card for De Ligt.

The Czech Republic have now set up a clash with Denmark in Baku next Saturday for a place in the semifinals.

The Netherlands faced an uphill battle after Matthijs de Ligt was shown a straight red card early in the second half for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

While the Czechs progressed into the last eight of the competition for the first time since Euro 2012, it turned out to be a miserable end for the Netherlands who were taking part in their first tournament knockout match since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.