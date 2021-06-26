ADVERTISEMENT

The first set of quarter-finalists have emerged at the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament with the resumption of knockout games on Saturday.

Italy and Demark booked their places in the last eight; albeit in different fashions

While the Danish team romped to a 4-0 win over Wales, Italy were stretched into extra time before claiming a 2-1 win over Austria at the Wembley Stadium.

Going into Saturday’s win or burst encounter, Italy were unbeaten in their last 13 meetings with Austria in all competitions (W10 D3), since a 1-2 friendly loss in December 1960.

Roberto Mancini’s men had enjoyed a perfect run in the group stage; winning all their three games without conceding any goal.

While many had tipped the Azurri to have an easy run against the David Alaba led side, that was not the case as it was 0-0 at the end of 90 minutes.

Italy’s superiority showed in the first half of extra time when substitute Federico Chiesa broke the deadlock in the 95th minute and then Matteo Pessina doubled the advantage 10 minutes afterwards.

Austria gave themselves a lifeline when Sasa Kalajdzic pulled one back in the second half of extra time but Italy held on for a 2-1 win which will see them play either Belgium or Portugal in the quarter final.

Earlier in the day, Denmark who started the tournament on a rather shaky note picked the first quarter-final ticket as they walloped Wales 4-0 in their Round of 16 game played at the Johan Cruyff Arena

Two goals from Kasper Dolberg and late strikes from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite completed a convincing victory for Kasper Hjulmand’s side in Amsterdam.

Apart from qualifying for the last eight, Denmark made European Championship history with the big win over Gareth Bale and his countrymen.

Saturday’s emphatic win saw Denmark become the first team to score four or more goals in successive games in European Championship history, having dispatched Russia 4-1 in their final group game.

4 – Denmark are the first team to score 4+ goals in consecutive matches in European Championship history. Force. #EURO2020 #WALDEN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 26, 2021

Denmark will play the winner of Sunday’s game between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic in Baku.