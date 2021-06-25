ADVERTISEMENT

World football governing body, FIFA, revealed their world ranking on Friday, and the Nigeria national women’s football team, the Super Falcons, remain the best team in Africa.

Their status also remains unchanged on the world table – at 38.

A FIFA press release showed Nigeria, the USA, and Japan played the most matches – three, since they released the last ranking in April. The Falcons have played six matches in 2021, having taken part in the Turkish Women’s Cup in February, which the Randy Waldrum-led team won and they also took part in the Summer Series tournament in June, where they played against Jamaica, Portugal, and the United States.

FIFA wrote, “In the two months since the last FIFA/Coca-Cola Women‘s World Ranking was published, only about a third of its teams (56 of 167) have been in action, and that just in friendlies. In spite of this, there are still some notable changes in the June 2021 edition of the Ranking, including on the podium!

“France (3rd) regain the third spot the Netherlands (4th) wrested from them a few weeks ago. The Leeuwinnen had mixed results in the period, losing 1-0 to Italy (14th) but also routing Norway (13th) 7-0, whereas France enjoyed a 1-0 win over Germany, who continue to occupy second place behind leaders USA.

“Beaten by Les Bleues and then held scoreless by Chile (37th), Germany nonetheless lost ground on the frontrunners. 124.20 points now separate the top two teams, the largest such gap ever seen.”

After the two losses at the Summer Series, the Falcons manager, Waldrum said, “I’m proud of our performance. We obviously had to defend more, and we knew we would against the US.

“I believe by the time October rolls around, we will be in a good place. These games are going to prepare us; like I always say, they going to expose us where we are weak and where we have to improve.”

Qualifiers for the Nations Cup should have kicked off on June 7 but CAF had to postpone them till October, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.