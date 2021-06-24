ADVERTISEMENT

Former Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema ran the show in the pulsating Euro 2020 Group F tie between Portugal and France on Wednesday.

Ronaldo scored twice for his country from the penalty spot, while Benzema scored two quick goals – one also from the penalty spot as the game ended 2-2.

The single point from Wednesday’s tie was enough to see France finish top in Group F while Ronaldo with his brace also saved Portugal from exiting the tournament.

Interestingly, the other Group F tie between Germany and Hungary also ended in an identical 2-2 scoreline.

While Portugal and Germany are tied on points and goals difference, Joachim Low’s men progressed as group runners-up due to their better head-to-head record against Portugal.

Germany will head to Wembley to play England on Tuesday; France will be in Bucharest to face Switzerland while Portugal have a duel against the No.1-ranked team in the world, Belgium, in Seville on Sunday.

Elsewhere after two uninspiring outings, Spain, Wednesday zoomed into the Euro 2020 knockout stages with a comfortable 5-0 win over Slovakia in their final group stage fixture.

La Roja came into their final group game, having managed just one goal from 180 minutes, but they rained goals against Slovakia beating them 5-0.

Spain manager, Luis Enrique had said before the match that the team was a fine bottle of Champagne ready to pop and pop they did with five goals to move into the round of 16 in style.

Luis Enrique‘s men started on a shaky note with Alvaro Morata fluffing an earlier penalty kick awarded to Spain.

However, two own goals and a goal each from Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia, and Ferran Torres saw Spain cruise to a big win to finish second behind Sweden who beat Poland 3-2 in a roller-coaster encounter.

Despite scoring twice for the Poles, Robert Lewandowski heads home with his countrymen.

Sweden have a date with Ukraine next Tuesday while Spain head to Copenhagen for a clash with Croatia on Monday.