Five years ago, at the Stade de France, Portugal became European champions by a 1-0 victory over France.

When they meet on Wednesday at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal team must deliver a similar victory to get through to the round of 16.

Group F has been appropriately termed the group of death and going into matchday 3, all four teams can still qualify. France leads the table with four points after two matches followed by Germany and France on three points while Hungary has one point.

Head-to-head clashes do not favour Portugal as they have lost 19 of their 27 meetings since 1926. Recent meetings have been very tight-the winning margins being 1-0, to France in two of the last four meetings. Portugal won Euro 2016 by beating France 1-0 and the fourth ended in a 0-0 result.

How they can play

Fernando Santos must make a decision of dropping Bruno Fernandes for Renato Sanches in midfield.

There are also concerns about the speed in fullback positions in defence as Germany showed by overloading both Raphael Guerreiro and Nelson Semedo, who were caught upfield and balls were delivered behind them to create goal-scoring chances.

France were jostled awake with the way Hungary denied them constantly from getting into good goal-scoring positions.

It was only after Ousmane Dembele came on that France became more potent but unfortunately, the Barcelona winger got injured and can no longer be called upon. Corentin Tolliso could replace Adrien Rabiot in midfield to give more attacking nous to Paul Pogba.

Head-to-head

14/11/20 UNL Portugal 0 – 1 France

11/10/20 UNL France 0 – 0 Portugal

10/07/16 EUC Portugal 1 – 0 France

04/09/15 FRI Portugal 0 – 1 France

11/10/14 FRI France 2 – 1 Portugal

If France wins, the world champions will go through and finish first, or if they draw and Germany do not beat Hungary. If France loses and Hungary wins, second place will be decided on goal difference.

What the managers are saying

“We have evaluated France’s last three games. With Benzema on the pitch, Griezmann moved to the right. Before it was more of a diamond, and in these three games he came from the inside, very much in the central corridor.” – Fernando Santos, Portugal Manager

“We know that this Portuguese team relies heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals. He was decisive in the first two games and we need to try to limit his influence. I made one change between the first match and the second and I might make more changes for the third, while our opponents could do the same too.” – Didier Deschamps, France Manager