Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has hinted at a possible collaboration between himself and billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote.

Mikel through his Instagram account on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Dangote after what he described as a ‘remarkable outreach’.

The former Chelsea star said it was heart-warming that he and his team share common grounds with Dangote in the area of bettering lives and supporting the dreams of the Nigerian Youth through sports

Mikel on his Instagram account wrote: “Exceptional gratitude to Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCON! it was a remarkable outreach and a unique honour that you hosted my team and I. We had the opportunity to share our joint commitment to bettering lives and supporting dreams of the Nigerian Youth through sports. Nagode Alhaji.”

Last Friday (June 18, 2021) Mikel who plays for Championship side Stoke City was appointed by the Federal Government of Nigeria as a Youth Ambassador.

The talented midfielder who promised to do his best in his new role appears to have hit the ground running with the meeting with Dangote.

“I feel highly honored to be appointed as Youth Ambassador of this country. It is a great feeling. I am happy with this partnership and I promise to do my best to encourage and inspire the youths towards national development not just in football but in other sports like Basketball, Boxing among others,” Mikel said when he was announced as a new Youth Ambassador by the Minister for Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare.

Before this meeting with Dangote, Mikel through his Instagram page had also revealed he had a “unique strategic engagement towards youth enablement and the advancement of sports in Lagos State with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”