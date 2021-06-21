ADVERTISEMENT

Newly-promoted English Premier League club Watford FC made an official announcement on Monday that they have reached an agreement with Belgian side, Club Brugge for the transfer of Nigerian striker, Emmanuel Dennis.

Other details around the length of the contract and the financial implication are yet to be fully disclosed by the two parties.

The statement on Watford website Monday night read: “An agreement with Club Brugges has been reached for the transfer of exciting young forward Emmanuel Dennis, Watford FC is delighted to confirm.”

Dennis, 23, spent part of last season on loan in Germany’s Bundesliga with 1. FC Köln but he failed to impress

The Nigerian forward first joined the Belgian top-flight side in the summer of 2017.

A scorer of 27 goals in less than 100 club appearances for Brugges, Dennis has featured in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League where he scored some famous goals; including against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Watford, they are currently finalising ‘personal terms’ with the pacy striker – so far capped twice by Nigeria.

Background

Born in the Northern Nigerian town of Yola, Dennis began his footballing quest in the country’s capital city with the Abuja Football Academy.

It was from the Abuja Academy that Dennis headed out to Europe for a professional football career in 201a 6 as he settled for the modest Ukrainian side, Zorya Luhansk despite the reported interest from a handful of othasclubs.

Watford have a rich history of Nigerian players with the likes of William Troost-Ekong and Isaac Success presently playing for the Hornets while Odion Ighalo can pass for a club legend at Vicarage Road.