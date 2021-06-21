ADVERTISEMENT

The Turkey team is officially the first team to crash out of Euro 2020, having ended their three group games without a single point – conceding eight goals and scoring just once.

Switzerland showed more urgency to progress from Group A and they made light work of the Turks at the weekend with a 3-1 victory in Baku, Azerbaijan. That resounding win has helped them boost their chances of advancing at least as one of the best-placed third-ranked teams.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Steven Zuber were the main men for the Swiss team as Liverpool midfielder scored twice and the latter bagged a hat-trick of assists. Haris Seferovic was also on target to give the Swiss a win that appears to be enough for a place in the last 16.

Irfan Kahveci had given Senol Gunes’ men hope at 2-1 but that was swiftly extinguished by Shaqiri’s second and Switzerland’s third on 68 minutes-six minutes after Kahveci had pulled one back for the Turks.

In the other Group A tie, Italy put itself forward once more as one of the favourites for the Euro 2020 title; beating Wales by a lone goal through a Matteo Pessina strike.

The win means Italy progressed to the Round of 16 with the maximum nine points and Roberto Mancini’s men are yet to concede in this tournament and in their last 11 consecutive matches

The final standings in Group A pitch Italy as favourites to go head-on with whoever emerges as runner up in Group C. Wales who finished in the second spot in Group A are now going to go up against whoever finishes second in Group B.

As for Switzerland, they currently lead the way of teams that can go through as one of four third-placed teams.