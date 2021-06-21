ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, away in Bauchi, suffered his first defeat with Kano Pillars since he returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Musa rejoined Pillars after nine years before the commencement of the second stanza of the NPFL but four games into his return, Pillars suffered a first defeat courtesy of an Ali Maro screamer in the 80th minute.

With the loss, Pillars dropped to third on the log with 49 points from 29 games.

Elsewhere, Nasarawa United moved to the second spot after sharing the spoils with Enyimba at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

In the Oriental derby, Ifeanyi Ubah defeated Heartland 2-1. Lukman Aliu gave the Anambra Warriors the lead on 51 minutes and Nonso Nzediegwu sealed the victory in the 82nd minute while Kingsley Maduforo scored the consolation for the visitors in the 90th minute.

The game between Sunshine Stars and Abia Warriors produced three goals as the Akure Gunners continue to fight to survive relegation as they defeated Abia Warriors 2-1.

Rivers United and Lobi Stars recorded 1-0 victories over Katsina United and Kwara United respectively while Dakkada and Rangers also shared the spoils at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

After 28 match-days, Akwa United has opened a four-point gap over Nasarawa United and Kano Pillars while Sunshine, Wolves, and Adamawa United occupy the three last places.

Full-Time Results

Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 Kano Pillars

Akwa United 2-0 Adamawa

Sunshine stars 2-1 Abia Warriors

Dakkada 1-1 Rangers

Ifeanyi Ubah 2-1 Heartland

Enyimba 0-0 Nasarawa

Rivers United 1-0 Katsina Utd

Lobi Stars 1-0 Kwara Utd