The feisty South-east derby between Ifeanyi Ubah and Heartland is the pick among nine Nigeria Professional Football League matches on match-day 28 encounters scheduled to hold at different venues across the country on Sunday.

Neighbours Ifeanyi Ubah and Heartland have literally duelled on the pitch and off it; but with games holding without fans due to COVID-19 protocol, a more peaceful encounter seems guaranteed when both sides meet.

During the first stanza, both teams played out a 1-1 draw in Okigwe. The two teams have met nine times with four wins for the Anambra Warriors while Heartland have recorded two wins while they have shared the spoils three times.

Also Kwara United will be looking for a double against Lobi Stars when they host them on Sunday at the Kwara Township stadium. The Harmony Boys had earlier defeated Lobi in Makurdi during the first stanza with goals from Chris Nwaeze and Stephen Jude while Samuel Tiza netted a consolation for Lobi Stars in the 80th minute.

In the topflight, Kwara United and Lobi Stars have met 18 times, with Kabiru Dogo’s side winning eight while the Harmony Boys have six victories – with the remaining four games ending in draws.

Meanwhile, Kwara United are currently fourth in the NPFL standings with 46 points, while Lobi Stars occupy eighth place on the log with 40 points.

Pillars defeated Jigawa Golden Stars 2-0 during the first stanza looking to record another win against the Badaru Boys. Kano Pillars hold the second position while the Badaru Boys are currently 16th on the log.

Elsewhere, Warri Wolves will travel to Jos for a date with Plateau United while MFM will host Wikki Tourists in Lagos. Dakkada will entertain Rangers in Uyo while Sunshine Stars welcome Abia Warriors to Akure Township stadium.

Earlier, Akwa United defeated Adamawa United 2-0 in Saturday’s early kick-off with goals from Charles Atshimene in the 26th minute and Mfon Udoh in the 45th minute. The result kept the Promise Keepers’ 18-match unbeaten games going and they remain top of the table with 53 points, four points ahead of second-placed Kano Pillars.

Full fixtures

Plateau United vs Warri Wolves

Jigawa Golden Star vs Kano Pilllars

Enyimba vs Nasarawa United

MFM vs Wikki Tourist

Lobi Stars vs Kwara United

Dakkada FC vs Rangers

Ifeanyi Ubah vs Heartland

Sunshine Stars vs Abia Warriors

Rivers United vs Katsina United

