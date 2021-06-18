ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil recorded her second victory at the ongoing Copa America as the thrashed Peru 4-0 with Neymar edging closer to Pele’s record of Brazil’s all-time goal scorer, which stands at 77.

Pele is rooting for Neymar to break his record very soon. Writing on his Instagram page, Pele said, “Every time I see this boy, he is smiling. It’s impossible not to smile back. It is contagious.

“I, like all Brazilians, am always happy when I see him playing soccer. Today, he took another step towards my goalscoring record for the Seleção. And I’m rooting for him to get there, with the same joy I’ve had since I saw him play for the first time.”

Brazil scored early in the game and then got three more in a commanding second half.

The result means Brazil are the first team in the tournament to win both their first and second games, and immediately go to the top of Group B, two points ahead of Colombia, who drew 0-0 with Venezuela earlier in the day.

The game is a repeat of the last Copa America Final where Brazil defeated Peru 3-1

The reigning champions won their opener 3-0 against Venezuela with coach Tite rotating his squad. With only 12 minutes on the clock, Alex Sandro volleyed home for Brazil to get the opener.

Neymar had a penalty award canceled after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee but he was not to be denied and when his marker gave him too much space a moment later when he fired a low shot past a despairing Pedro Gallese from just outside the box.

It was his fourth goal in Brazil’s last four matches and his 68th overall, taking him one past Ronaldo on Brazil’s all-time goalscoring chart. Substitute Everton Ribeiro made it 3-0 in the 89th minute when he converted a Richarlison cross.

Richarlison sealed the win in the stoppage time, hooking a loose ball into the net from a prostrate position close to the goal.

The Seleção have won the Copa America each time they have hosted the tournament and are justifiably one of the favourites again this year.