ADVERTISEMENT

Two losses and one draw read the result sheet for the Falcons at the Summer Series tournament which ended Thursday morning. Despite failing to get any victory in any of their three matches at the invitational tournament in the United States, Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum gave his players a pass mark.

The Super Falcons, early on Thursday morning (Wednesday night in Texas). rounded off their 10-day campaign at the Summer Series with a 2-0 defeat against reigning world champions, the United States Women’s team.

Though the nine-time African champion gave a spirited display, it was not enough to deny the Americans from extending their unbeaten run to 42 games.

Before the game against the Americans, the Super Falcons had lost their opening game of the Series to Jamaica by a lone goal and had to come from behind to rescue a 3-3 draw against Portugal in the second match three days later.

Speaking on the Super Falcons’ overall performance, Waldrum believes the ladies did not fare too badly.

The American coach, who led the Super Falcons to three wins out of three in his first tournament in charge with the team, in Turkey in February, believes the Summer Series has been useful in the discovery of new legs in the absence of a number of tested internationals, and exposure to top-quality opposition that the team could confront in major championships.

He said: “The Summer Series has come at a good time for us, as we were able to see a number of new players. The girls also came up against strong teams and did not fare badly.

“Lessons have been learned and I am delighted with our performance and general attitude on and off the pitch.”

The Super Falcons have to wait for their next round of action as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The AWCON qualifiers were initially slated to take place from June 7 to 17 and the Falcons were paired to face Ghana, their West African arch-rival, in the first play-off round of qualifiers.