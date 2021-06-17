ADVERTISEMENT

Italy have emerged as the first team to qualify for the next phase of Euro 2020 after the Azzurri recorded an emphatic 3-0 win over Switzerland on Wednesday night at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Roberto Mancini’s men last Friday started their campaign at this tournament with a 3-0 thumping of Turkey before securing another flawless win over the Swiss team.

Manuel Locatelli scored two of the goals for Italy in Wednesday’s tie. He was on target in the 26th minute and 52nd minutes respectively.

Ciro Immobile sealed the win with his 89th-minute strike thereby putting the Azzurri in pole position in Group A.

While Italy are zooming into the next phase gallantly, Turkey are practically out of Euro 2020.

The Turks suffered a 2-0 defeat against Wales also on Wednesday.

Gareth Bale, who was voted man-of-the-match, created the goals for Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts, despite missing a penalty.

Despite missing a handful of chances earlier on, Ramsey made amends for his misses as he got it right just before half-time.

The former Arsenal man cleverly beat the offside trap after receiving a good pass from Bale ball which he chested down before beating the goalkeeper one-on-one.

Turkey wasted big opportunities of their own to equalise and the most apparent miss was from veteran striker and captain Burak Yilmaz, who volleyed over from six yards,

With the game already going to bed, Connor Roberts sealed victory; poking in from close range deep into stoppage time.

In the day’s earlier kickoff, a fine goal from Aleksei Miranchuk gave Russia a lone goal win over Finland.

Miranchuk’s goal was his sixth career goal for Russia and his first since scoring against San Marino in November 2019.

The three points Russia were able to get against Filand has revived their championship and blown Group B wide open.