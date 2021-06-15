ADVERTISEMENT

Sweden put up a stout defensive performance on Monday night as they held Spain to a barren draw in their Euro 2020 Group E opener at Estadio de La Cartuja.

Both sides missed key chances with Spain being the worse culprit with a handful of gilt-edged chances they failed to convert.

La Roja dominated both possession and goal scoring chances but Janne Andersson’s Sweden did well enough to frustrate their hosts.

Luis Enrique‘s side have themselves to blame for the dropped two points with the likes of Dani Olmo, Koke and Alvaro Morata all wasted excellent scoring opportunities.

At the end the game in Seville turned out to be the first barren outing at Euro 2020.

In the other Group E tie, Poland started their own campaign on a disappointing note losing 1-2 to Slovakia.

The Poles had two undesirable records from Monday’s outing as Wojciech Szczesny made some unfortunate history becoming the first goalkeeper to ever be responsible for an own goal at the Euros while his teammate Grzegorz Krychowiak picked up the tournament’s first red card.

Grzegorz Krychowiak is the first player to receive a red card at #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/CRedWi3kEz — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 14, 2021

After falling behind to Szczesny’s own goal in the 18th minute, Poland pulled level at the start of the second half through Karol Linetty.

However, Slovakia ensured they picked all the three points on offer with the 69th minute goal scored by Milan Skriniar.

Group D

After the first set of games in Group D at the ongoing Euro 2020, Czech Republic are occupying the top spot all thanks to the two strikes from Patrik Schick in their 2-0 win over Scotland on Monday.

In what was the first game of the day, Schick scored the opening goal just before half-time with a well-placed header but his second, scored on 52 minutes is what has gotten people talking.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward scored from practically the halfway line; lobbing goalkeeper David Marshall from about 50 yards.

That wonderful effort sealed the three points for the Czechs who top the group ahead of England due to their superior goals difference.