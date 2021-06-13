ADVERTISEMENT

The 47th Copa America gets underway on Sunday night as nine-time winners and reigning title-holders Brazil take on Venezuela at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia while Lionel Messi’s Argentina kick off their campaign against Chile on Monday.

Ten teams are taking part in the tournament, with each team allowed 23 players by CONMEBOL for this year’s competition.

The major headline on match day one is between Argentina and Chile whose campaign get underway on Monday night with a stern test in the form of an opener at Rio de Janeiro’s Estadio Nilton Santos.

Argentina came into the tournament with an unbeaten run that stretches all the way back to 2019, though the national team has not managed to win the Copa America since 1993, almost thirty years ago.

Ever since the country’s early 2018 World Cup exit under Jorge Sampaoli against France, Argentina have been on a revival process under new head coach Lionel Scaloni and hopes have been revived coming into the Copa.

Chile on the other hand, come into the tournament as dark horses, representing one of the few sides outside the heavyweight duo of Brazil and Argentina.

La Roja are not the side they are known for and that is because they have an ageing squad and have largely used the same set of players in the last five years.

In fact, six players that beat Argentina in the 2016 final are still mainstays in this team five years later, with national legend Alexis Sanchez still leading the line, Gary Medel still bossing the defence and skipper Claudio Bravo still between the sticks for La Roja.

In a recent encounter – the 2022 World Cup qualifiers – La Albiceleste and La Roja played a 1-1 draw. A dramatic 2-2 draw with Colombia last week means that La Albiceleste come into this tournament without having won a game in 2021.

Winning Copa America back to back in 2015 and 2016, Chile are looking forward to winning a third title in their history.

Argentina form in all competitions: WWDWDD

Chile form in all competitions: DWLWDD