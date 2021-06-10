Fans were excited as they celebrated the new coach Ayodeji Ayeni for being instrumental in the club’s first win after five months in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Akure-based team could not record a single win in 18 matches, but the win drought ended on Wednesday when Sunshine recorded a 1-0 win over Dakkada FC at the Akure Township Stadium during matchday 26 of the 2020/21 NPFL season.

The game’s only goal came from debutant, Uzoechi Ejike, who scored in the 45th minute to gift the host three points after 18 winless matches.

Because of the inability to win a single match after January 31st triumph over Rangers (3-1), the former coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, and the rest of the technical staff resigned over non-payment of salaries.

Meanwhile, the club engaged the services of Ayodeji Ayeni till the end of the season. Ayeni, who recorded his first win as the gaffer of the relegation-threatened club ,did not know how to express his joy over his first win in the two games he has been in charge so far.

Ayeni, while speaking after the match, said he did nothing differently at his own end. The gaffer said further that the philosophy and tactics he used were that of former coach Ogunbote.

Speaking about the welfare of the players, Ayeni said he made the management to understand that players need to be motivated in which the administrators did by paying the players, and “we saw the result of the needful being done.”

Despite the three points, Sunshine United sit in the 19th position with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Enyimba of Aba got back to winning ways as they beat Adamawa United 2-1 at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba. Victor Mbaoma got the show on the road with a goal first in the 28th minute but Adamawa equalised through Anayo Ogbonna in the 68th minute.

The match was heading for a draw before a foul occurred around the penalty area of Adamawa United, which led to a penalty kick. Farouk Mohammed took and scored the kick to restore Enyimba’s lead and all three points.

Other results

Plateau United 2 – 0 Katsina United

Enyimba 2 – 1 Adamawa United

Rivers United 2 – 0 Kano Pillars

Jigawa Golden Stars 1 – 1 Wikki Tourists

Ifeanyi Ubah FC 2 – 1 Kwara United

Lobi Stars 1 – 0 Enugu Rangers

Sunshine Stars 1 – 0 Dakkada FC

Nasarawa United 3 – 1 Warri Wolves

