Kano Pillars are back at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table after they came from behind to beat Enyimba 2-1 on Sunday in their Matchday 25 tie.
Pillars started Sunday’s tie on a shaky note; falling behind to an early goal from Enyimba striker, Victor Mbaoma. Mbaoma scored in the eighth minute for the People’s Elephant and the visitors held on to their slim lead till the end of the first half.
However, seven minutes into the second half, Rabiu Alli restored parity for Pillars from the penalty spot. Ifeanyi Eze then came off the bench in the second half to score what proved to be the winning goal in the 76th minute for Pillars.
With the three points from Sunday’s outing, Pillars top the standings with 48 points from 25 games.
Elsewhere, Akwa United dropped to the second position after they battled to a 2-2 draw against Wikki Tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.
The game between Heartland and Rivers United also produced four goals, ending in a 2-2 draw. Kwara United on their part continued their title push following a 3-0 thrashing of Jigawa Golden Stars in Ilorin.
Plateau United and Lobi Stars recorded away wins against Adamawa United and Dakkada FC. While Plateau United got a 2-0 win over the bottom-placed Adamawa United, Dakkada FC were pipped 1-0 at home by resurgent Lobi Stars.
In the oriental derby, Abia Warriors and FC Ifeanyiubah battled to a 1-1 draw at the Okigwe Township and at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United boosted their survival hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Nasarawa United.
FULL RESULTS
Kano Pillars 2-1 Enyimba
Adamawa United 0-2 Plateau United
Kwara United 3-0 Jigawa Golden Stars
Abia Warriors 1-1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah
Dakkada FC 0-1 Lobi Stars
Wikki tourist 2-2 Akwa United
Heartland 2-2 Rivers United
Warri Wolves 2-1 Sunshine Stars
Katsina 2-1 Nasarawa United
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post