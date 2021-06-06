ADVERTISEMENT

Kano Pillars are back at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table after they came from behind to beat Enyimba 2-1 on Sunday in their Matchday 25 tie.

Pillars started Sunday’s tie on a shaky note; falling behind to an early goal from Enyimba striker, Victor Mbaoma. Mbaoma scored in the eighth minute for the People’s Elephant and the visitors held on to their slim lead till the end of the first half.

However, seven minutes into the second half, Rabiu Alli restored parity for Pillars from the penalty spot. Ifeanyi Eze then came off the bench in the second half to score what proved to be the winning goal in the 76th minute for Pillars.

With the three points from Sunday’s outing, Pillars top the standings with 48 points from 25 games.

Elsewhere, Akwa United dropped to the second position after they battled to a 2-2 draw against Wikki Tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

The game between Heartland and Rivers United also produced four goals, ending in a 2-2 draw. Kwara United on their part continued their title push following a 3-0 thrashing of Jigawa Golden Stars in Ilorin.

Plateau United and Lobi Stars recorded away wins against Adamawa United and Dakkada FC. While Plateau United got a 2-0 win over the bottom-placed Adamawa United, Dakkada FC were pipped 1-0 at home by resurgent Lobi Stars.

In the oriental derby, Abia Warriors and FC Ifeanyiubah battled to a 1-1 draw at the Okigwe Township and at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United boosted their survival hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Nasarawa United.

FULL RESULTS

Kano Pillars 2-1 Enyimba

Adamawa United 0-2 Plateau United

Kwara United 3-0 Jigawa Golden Stars

Abia Warriors 1-1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Dakkada FC 0-1 Lobi Stars

Wikki tourist 2-2 Akwa United

Heartland 2-2 Rivers United

Warri Wolves 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Katsina 2-1 Nasarawa United