The last meeting between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon was in Egypt in 2019 in a Nations Cup round of 16 clash. The Eagles scored first through Odion Ighalo but Stephane Bahoken equalised in the 42nd minute and Clinton N’Jie added the second a minute before half time.

Nigeria was better in the second half with two goals in quick succession from Ighalo and Alex Iwobi in the 64th and 66th minutes to go through to the quarter-final 3-2.

In that Eagles team are some names who will start against the Cameroonians tonight in Austria. These are William Troost-Ekong, who starts as captain, Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Iwobi, and Moses Simon.

Nigeria starting 11 against Cameroon: Maduka Okoye; Abdullahi Shehu, William Troost-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins; Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi; Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Paul Onuachu

On the substitutes’ bench are Francis Uzoho, Ahmed Musa, Terem Moffi, Valentine Ozornwafor, John Noble, Anayo Iwuala, Peter Olayinka, Abraham Marcus, Samson Tijani, and Anthony Izuchukwu.

Moffi, Marcus, and Izuchukwu will hope to be capped tonight against the Lions.