The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon renew their rivalry tonight albeit in an international friendly.

Though the Lions over the years have been an albatross for the Nigeria national team, the tables have turned in recent meetings with the Super Eagles gaining the upper hand.

The Eagles defeated the Indomitable Lions 3-0 in a friendly in Belgium in October 2015, and have not lost to the Lions in regulation time since a 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Yaounde on August 27, 1989.

With the World Cup qualifiers temporarily on hold, both the Nigeria and Cameroon football officials have opted to keep their respective national teams busy with this double-header friendly.

With his relatively lean squad, the Super Eagles coach is expected to accord some players debut appearances against the Lions.

The kick-off at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian capital is 7:30 pm.