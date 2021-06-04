ADVERTISEMENT

Enyimba’s goalkeeper, John Noble, has expressed delight at the chance accorded to him to feature for the Nigeria national football team.

Noble is in the Nigeria squad for the second time after receiving his maiden call-up to the Super Eagles in the build-up to the AFCON qualifying matches against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

While he patiently waits for his chance with the Super Eagles, Noble, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, admitted getting an invitation to the national team is, in itself, a massive achievement for him.

“Coming to the Nigeria Professional Football League to play for six months and getting a call-up to the national team the first and then the second time is not easy,” Noble told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Knowing fully well that Nigeria is a country with abundant talents; goalkeepers everywhere, I feel very excited for the opportunity. I have resolved to work so hard to keep this going,” he added.

Asked if making his debut against Cameroon will be special, Noble said yes, while also explaining why.

He said; “I will be very happy to make my debut against Cameroon, four of my former teammates (he played in the Cameronian Premier League) are in the Cameroon squad.”

“They have been chatting me up that they are ready to face me again and all that, it is a thing of joy to play against your former teammates but whether I play or not, I believe Nigeria will come out successful.”

The Super Eagles are determined to extend an unbeaten streak of six matches against the Lions when they confront the Cameroon team at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian capital in an international friendly on Friday evening.