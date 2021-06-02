ADVERTISEMENT

The captain of the Nigeria national team, Ahmed Musa, has arrived at the Super Eagles Austria camp ahead of Friday’s friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Musa’s arrival in camp was announced via the Super Eagles’ official Twitter handle on Wednesday. “Good morning from Austria, skipper, Ahmed Musa is in” the short message on the Eagles’ Twitter handle read.

With the arrival of Musa, the number of players in the Super Eagles camp has risen to 19, with only Belgium-based Paul Onuachu still being expected.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi and the Enyimba duo of John Noble and Anayo Iwuala have all arrived in Austria.

Others confirmed to be on the ground include goalkeepers Maduka Okoye, and Francis Uzoho.

Wiliam Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Shehu Abdullahi, Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, Oghenekaro Etebo, Valentine Ozonwafor Abraham Marcus, Terem Moffi, Peter Olayinka, and Samson Tijani are also in.

Quite relieved to now have a sizable squad, coach Gernot Rohr expressed satisfaction after his side’s first training.

He said; “The training was good, we had 18 players & we’ll have 20 players tomorrow. Onuachu and Musa will join the team. We are trying to have a good team, we have 20 and Cameroon has 26 players for the two games. I hope we don’t (have) injuries crisis.

The Franco-German tactician added, “The condition is good and the weather was okay. So many players are not here-it’s an opportunity for us to try new players. It’s important we prepare well for our World Cup qualifiers.”

Nigeria and Cameroon will face off in the International friendly on June 4th (Friday) at the Wiener Neustadt Stadion in Vienna.

The kick-off is 8.30 p.m.