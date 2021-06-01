ADVERTISEMENT

The high-profile friendly match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon scheduled for Friday, June 4, is on track despite the high number of withdrawals from Coach Genort Rohr’s initial 24-man roster.

According to the updates from the Super Eagles official Twitter handle, 17 of the players invited for the prestige friendly against the five-time African champions have arrived in the team’s camp.

Amongst the list of arrivals is the Leicester City duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi and the Enyimba duo of John Noble and Anayo Iwuala .

Others confirmed to be in the camp include goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho. Others are Wiliam Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Shehu Abdullahi, Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, Oghenekaro Etebo, Valentine Ozonwafor Abraham Marcus, Terem Moffi, Peter Olayinka, Samson Tijani, and Moses Simon.

Rohr in an interview with ESPN complained about the unfortunate withdrawals in his team. He told ESPN: “We had nine defenders in the list-six now are out.

“They said they had some injuries and the doctors from the clubs said they need to rest because they have some pains. So we got some medical attestations from the teams.

“Ola Aina told me yesterday that his ankle is painful and he cannot make it and the club physio said he cannot play. Then we have (Kevin) Akpoguma, we knew already he is injured and cannot play.

“Victor Osimhen is injured. He sent us an attestation. The meniscus in his knee is painful.

“(Zaidu) Sanusi is injured. He was in Paris to see a doctor, for surgery perhaps but not for the moment. (Tyronne) Ebuehi sent us a message with a medical attestation that he cannot make it. And Semi Ajayi also says he has problems with his back and the Physio says he needs two weeks of rest.

“Simy Nwankwo also, they sent us an attestation from his club that he cannot make it because he is injured.”

The Nigeria, Cameroon game will take place at the Wiener Neustadt Stadium in Vienna starting from 8.30 pm Nigeria time.