Rewind to August 2016, at the very start of Gernot Rohr’s reign as Super Eagles manager, the dearth of a quality and consistent striker for the team was a headache, akin to migraine.

But Odion Ighalo stepped up and carried the team to the 2018 World Cup, where (fickle) Nigerian fans at the time, questioned his best.

Almost 18 months to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Rohr has a major [excellent] challenge on his hands.

How will he choose the striker or strikers to lead his team’s challenge in the qualifiers scheduled to kick off in September?

Let me reiterate that just 18 months ago, the Nigeria Football Federation made the chase of Cyriel Dessers, a tremendous deal and they termed his subsequent act of switching nationality from Belgium to Nigeria, a coup.

Since he was awarded that green passport in February 2020, and his debut for the team in October, Dessers has been almost completely forgotten.

This is in no small part to the excellent form of (surprisingly) Paul Onuachu [he starts ahead of Dessers at Genk in Belgium), the (resurgence) of Kelechi Iheanacho since the beginning of March 2021; the emergence of Terem Moffi for Lorient in Ligue 1 and the coming of age of Victor Osimhen for Napoli in Italy plus the history maker, Simeon Nwankwo, who became the first Nigerian international to score 20 league goals in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

When the season ended, these five strikers had collectively scored 99 goals in all competitions.

Onuachu- Value – $21 million – 26

In the just-ended season, Paul Onuachu scored 35 goals. He helped Genk win the domestic cup competition, and they finished second just behind Club Brugge in the Jupiler League and a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League. The rangy forward thus scooped the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year for 2020/21 gong and the top scorer award.

Osimhen – Value – $61 million – 22

Osimhen is Rohr’s preferred striker. The former U-17 World Cup winner had a dismal start to the season and was bothered by injury and illness but in the last three months of the season, he almost led his team to a Champions League spot.

Even though the manager that brought him to Naples, Gennaro Gattuso has been sacked, his talent should ensure he remains the main No.9 for Napoli under new manager, Luciano Spalletti.

Iheanacho – Value – $18 million – 24

Another Nigerian forward did not start the season well but circumstances conspired to favour in the last three months.

Iheanacho ended the season as Leicester’s highest goal scorer and led his team to a first-ever FA Cup triumph. If the season had comprised March to May, the 24-year-old would have been a shoo-in for player of the season.

Moffi – Value – $10 million – 21

The newbie amongst the lot, but one of great potential. His 15 league goals ranked him 10t in the list of Ligue 1 top goal scorers and without penalty goals-he would have ranked sixth. It will not be a surprise if the 21-year-old starts the 2021/22 season away from Lorient.

Nwankwo-Value-$5 million – 29

The oldest of the set of strikers, but one who might be a late bloomer. Despite Crotone’s relegation to Serie B, Nwankwo showed his class and his range of scoring ability by scoring 20 goals and becoming the first Nigerian striker to achieve the feat in any of Europe’s top five football leagues in Germany, England, Italy, France, and Spain.

In a discussion with some journalist colleagues, the main thread was that despite the number of good forwards, Rohr will not change or tweak his formation but will remain wedded to what has worked for him in the past.

Name Matches Minutes Goals Min/Goal Assists Age Onuachu 38 3010 33 91 3 26 Osimhen 22 1576 10 158 2 22 Iheanacho 25 1456 12 121 6 24 Moffi 30 1928 15 129 2 21 Nwankwo 38 2943 20 147 2 29

The discussion includes how these forwards can be assimilated into the Super Eagles team and how Rohr can get the best from them for the benefit of the team.