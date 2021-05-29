Manchester City have dominated on the home front in the last decade but one silverware that has continually eluded them is the UEFA Champions League.

Having failed to go beyond the quarter-finals in their previous attempts, the Cityzens are closer to making history this season as they face fellow English team Chelsea in this year’s final.

Pep Guardiola’s men have two trophies in the kitty already and are eyeing a third tonight to complete a treble.

However against a Chelsea team also badly in need of silverware after the huge investments at the beginning of the season, this match will be anything but an easy assignment for the Cityzens.

With no major injury worries or suspensions, both managers all the pieces they need to get the victory at the Estadio do Dragao.

Kick-off is 8.00 pm

Kick-off is 8.00 pm

Team Line Ups

Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Caballero, Alonso, Christensen, Pulisic, Zouma, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, Emerson.

Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodri, Ferran, Mendy, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Garcia.

Game underway between Chelsea and Man City

Free kick for Chelsea

Chelsea find their way into the Man City box but Ederson makes a calm save for the Cityzens

Ben Chiwell closes in on Mahrez denying him any chance to operate

Kyle Walker from goes a bit too far there as the pulls down Thiago Silva

Raheem Sterling comes close for City who have now won a free kick

Oleksandr Zinchenko is penalised for pushing Thiago Silva.

Another great defending by Ben Chilwell as he saves Chelsea from conceding a goal.

Chilwell is ruled offside.

Man City with their fourth throw-in of the game

Timo Werner with a shot on target but Ederson does the needful for City

17 Minutes gone Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City

N’Golo Kante with a header for Chelsea but it is way off the target

Chilwell is penalised for pushing Kyle Walker.

Ball possession: Manchester City: 60%, Chelsea: 40%.

Kevin De Bruyne is ruled offside as Manchester City continue their push for the opening goal.

A dangerous challenge by Jorginho on Kyle Walker

CHANCE.. A shot from Phil Foden takes a deflection but the keeper is there to cover it

30′ Minutes gone Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City

A shot by Raheem Sterling is blocked.

YELLOW CARD: Ilkay Gundogan gets the first booking tonight

The game is back on after the water break

Bad one for Chelsea as Thiago Silva is injured and is replaced by Andreas Christensen.

Thiago Silva (36y 249d) is Chelsea’s oldest player to appear in a major European final, overtaking Claude Makélélé

Having played for PSG last season, Silva is also the fifth player to play in the UEFA Champions League final in consecutive seasons with different teams, after Marcel Desailly, Paulo Sousa, Samuel Eto’o and Álvaro Morata

Ball possession: Manchester City: 61%, Chelsea: 39%.

Both teams have one shot on target each

GOALLLLLL… Chelsea take the lead

Kai Havertz with the goal!

43 minutes gone Chelsea 1-0 Man City

7 – Pep Guardiola has lost more matches against Chelsea in all competitions than any other club (7) in his managerial career. He has lost his last two games against the Blues, only losing three in a row against Real Madrid (2012-14) and Liverpool (2018). Foe. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/4dSnSvzlxv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2021

Three minutes added time

Half time Chelsea 1-0 Man City

The only goal scored by Chelsea gives them the slight advantage in this thrilling UCL Final