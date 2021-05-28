ADVERTISEMENT

After 13 years at Bayern Munich, David Alaba is now set for a new chapter in his football career. The Austrian defender, albeit with a Nigerian father Friday, officially sealed a five-year contract with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid confirmed the deal via a statement on their official website. The club wrote: “Real Madrid C.F. has reached an agreement with David Alaba for the player to join the club for the next five seasons.

“David Alaba will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player after the end of the 2021 European Championship.”

Before settling for Real Madrid, Alaba was courted by a number of other top clubs including Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Even before Friday’s confirmation of Alaba’s move to Real Madrid, Bayern had already made plans for this impending exit by announcing the arrival of a replacement, Dayot Upamecano, from RB Leipzig on February 12.

Since he joined Bayern in 2008, Alaba enjoyed a prolific 13 years in Bavaria, winning 10 Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues, and six German Cups.

To highlight his versatility, Alaba despite feature mainly in defensive position managed an impressive total of 35 goals for Bayern With Zinedine Zidane already out of Real Madrid, Alaba may be working with Antonio Conte who reports are suggesting is being considered as Zidane’s successor.