ADVERTISEMENT

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Seyi Olofinjana, was revealed as the new Technical Director of Switzerland’s most successful club, Grasshopper Club Zurich, on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old is hoping for a positive impact in his new role.

Olofinjana spoke to the BBC about what his targets are on this new job after leaving his role as Loans manager at EPL side, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“This an important role and I look forward to working together with the amazing people at Grasshopper, to hopefully steer this massive club in the right direction,” Olofinjana told BBC Sport Africa.

“A club as decorated and influential as Grasshopper deserves stability and we need to find the right ways of restoring its lost football glory,” he added.

Olofinjana will be overseeing the football department at Grasshoppers Zurich and one of his immediate tasks will be to help the club find the right coach to thinker the team.

Aware of the enormity of the task ahead of him, Olofinjana has promised to work in tandem with those that would help actualise his dreams. “The history of the club and incredible fanbase clearly reflects a side that deserves better,” he added.

“It is our collective job to set this team in the right direction and among the elite clubs competing for success.

One of the first tasks for Olofinjana, a Masters’ degree holder in Sporting Directorship from the Manchester Metropolitan University, will be to appoint a new manager after Joao Carlos Pereira left the job on May 5.

PREMIUM TIMES reliably gathered that the Nigeria Football Federation wanted Olofinjana as the Technical Director of the Federation but they were unable to convince the former Stoke City, Hull City, and Cardiff City player to take up the role.

Another former Super Eagles star, Augustine Equavoen, has since been appointed as Technical Director by the NFF.

Apart from Olofinjana, ex-Super Eagles stars like Mike Emenalo and Daniel Amokachi have also occupied Technical Director roles with other European teams.

Emenalo was Technical Director at both Chelsea and Monaco while Amokachi occupied a similar role during his stint at Finnish club, JS Hercules.