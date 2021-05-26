After a long season that saw both teams traveling the length and breadth of Europe, Villarreal and Manchester United hope for a befitting climax tonight in the Europa League.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to land his first trophy as the Red Devils’ manager in tonight’s final, his opposite number Unai Emery has enjoyed a great level of success in this competition but he is seeking to snag Villarreal’s first-ever European title.

Solskjaer goes head-to-head with former Arsenal boss Emery, who has already won this competition with Sevilla on three consecutive occasions.

It is worthy to note that Emery’s men are unbeaten all through the Europa League this season and they would want to go one more step further to claim the ultimate prize in Poland tonight.

Victory for the Yellow Submarine will also afford them a ticket to the Champions League next season as their placement on the final LaLiga table will only see them playing in the UEFA Conference League.

For United having finished second on the EPL standings, ending their four-year trophy drought with the Europa League which they won in 2017 will be a befitting finish for Solskjaer.

Kick-off is 8.00 pm

Kick off in the Europa League final

Both teams in their traditional jerseys.. Villarreal in Yellow and United in their red colour

The first five minutes gone.. Villarreal 0-0 Manchester United

Manchester United with a slight edge over Villarreal for now

No clear cut chances for now

Fifteen minutes gone in Poland

Villareal 0-0 Manchester United

Europa League Finals between Manchester United and Villareal. [PHOTO CREDIT: Europa League Twitter handle]

Villarreal growing into the game but still goalless

Villarreal have taken the lead

Moreno with the goal in the 29th minute

Manchester United chasing the game now after Gerrard Moreno shot Villareal ahead

Moreno is the first Villareal player to score 30+ goals in a season in the last 10 years

We are approaching half time.. Villarreal still leading by a lone goal

Two minutes added time

Half Time. Villarreal 1-0 Manchester United