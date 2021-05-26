After a long season that saw both teams traveling the length and breadth of Europe, Villarreal and Manchester United hope for a befitting climax tonight in the Europa League.
While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to land his first trophy as the Red Devils’ manager in tonight’s final, his opposite number Unai Emery has enjoyed a great level of success in this competition but he is seeking to snag Villarreal’s first-ever European title.
Solskjaer goes head-to-head with former Arsenal boss Emery, who has already won this competition with Sevilla on three consecutive occasions.
It is worthy to note that Emery’s men are unbeaten all through the Europa League this season and they would want to go one more step further to claim the ultimate prize in Poland tonight.
Victory for the Yellow Submarine will also afford them a ticket to the Champions League next season as their placement on the final LaLiga table will only see them playing in the UEFA Conference League.
For United having finished second on the EPL standings, ending their four-year trophy drought with the Europa League which they won in 2017 will be a befitting finish for Solskjaer.
Stay with Premium Times for the Live Updates
Kick-off is 8.00 pm
Kick off in the Europa League final
The first five minutes gone.. Villarreal 0-0 Manchester United
Manchester United with a slight edge over Villarreal for now
No clear cut chances for now
Fifteen minutes gone in Poland
Villareal 0-0 Manchester United
Villarreal growing into the game but still goalless
Villarreal have taken the lead
Moreno with the goal in the 29th minute
Manchester United chasing the game now after Gerrard Moreno shot Villareal ahead
Moreno is the first Villareal player to score 30+ goals in a season in the last 10 years
We are approaching half time.. Villarreal still leading by a lone goal
Two minutes added time
Half Time. Villarreal 1-0 Manchester United
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post