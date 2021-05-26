ADVERTISEMENT

The 2021 Europa League final in Poland on Wednesday pits history-replete Manchester United against the wannabes in Villarreal.

History

United can point to almost 150 years of existence and the history of dining at the top table.

The Red Devils have won 20 league titles, 12 FA Cups, three UCL titles, and many more. Villarreal-the Yellow Submarine were formed in 1923 and just got to the top division in Spain in 1998, from which they were immediately relegated.

The best they have gotten in Europe has been three semi-final appearances in the Europa League-2004, 2011, and 2016. They also got to the semi-final of the Champions League in 2006.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mirrors the club he manages-being a serial champion under Sir Alex Ferguson; he is now trying to win his first-ever title as United manager-a significant step into his and the club’s future.

Unai Emery, on the other hand, has been coaching for 17 years and his body of work is extensive and for evidence won the Europa League thrice consecutively with Sevilla-2014, 2015, and 2016.

As recently as 2017, just immediately after Emery left Sevilla for PSG, United won the Europa League under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, and now Solskjaer seeks to follow in the same footsteps and bring the bacon home.

Value of the teams

The United team is worth almost triple the value of the Villarreal team. While the United team (according to the transfer market website) is worth $877,262,526, they value the Yellow Submarine team at $303,171,158.

Manchester United Player Value Villarreal Player Value Bruno Fernandes $110 million Pau Torres $61 million Marcus Rashford $104 million Gerard Moreno $43 million Paul Pogba $74 million Paco Alcacer $27 million

Injuries

There is likely to be one major absentee from both sides; Harry Maguire, the United captain is certain to miss out because he has not recovered sufficiently from an ankle injury sustained against Aston Villa in the EPL while Villarreal will miss the dynamism of Samuel Chukwueze, who has a hamstring problem.

The match kicks off at 8 pm and it is available on StarTimes.