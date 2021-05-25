ADVERTISEMENT

Cristiano Ronaldo has a massive following on his social media platforms-numbering over 500 million on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

On Monday, he dropped a message on his Instagram page that could mean he is up for another adventure, having conquered Italy with Juventus.

He wrote: “The life and career of any top player are made of ups and downs. Year after year, we face fantastic teams, with extraordinary players and ambitious goals, so we always have to give our best to keep ourselves at excellence levels.

“This year we couldn’t win Serie A, congratulations to Inter for the well-deserved title. However, I have to value everything that we achieved this season at Juventus, both in collective and individual terms. The Italian Super Cup, the Italian Cup, and the Serie A Top Scorer trophy fill me with happiness, mainly due to the difficulty they carry with them, in a country where nothing is easy to win.”

Ronaldo emerged as the highest goal scorer in the league-29 league goals in 33 appearances; two goals in four Coppa Italia matches, and four goals in six UEFA Champions League matches.

He continued: “With these achievements, I reached a goal that I had set myself since the first day I arrived in Italy: to win the Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup, and also to be Best Player and Top Scorer in this great football country filled with tremendous players, giant clubs and a very own football culture.

“I’ve already said that I don’t chase records, records chase me…”

Thus, having all domestic titles in England, Spain, and in Italy, is the 36-year-old geared for another adventure?

“So, I’m very proud with this fact that has been widely replicated in recent days: Champion in England, Spain, and Italy; Cup winner in England, Spain, and Italy; Super Cup winner in England, Spain, and Italy; Best Player in England, Spain, and Italy; Best Scorer in England, Spain, and Italy; Over 100 goals for a club in England, Spain and Italy. Nothing compares to the feeling of knowing that I’ve left my mark in the countries where I’ve played, and that I gave joy to the fans of the clubs I represented. This is what I work for, this is what moves me and this is what I’ll always keep chasing for until the last day.

“Thanks to everyone who took part in this journey! We stand together,” he concluded.