Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble is unhappy the People’s Elephant crashed out of contention in the CAF Confederation Cup.

On Sunday, at the Aba International Stadium, Enyimba could only eke out a 1-1 result after they had lost the first leg 4-1.

Noble in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES described Enyimba’s ouster as unfortunate; adding that the Elephants were largely unlucky not to make it to the semi-finals.

Enyimba lost 5-2 on aggregate to Egyptian club Pyramids FC and that effectively ended their dream in CAF’s second-tier club competition.

“For me, I will say it is hard luck, I don’t want to put the blame on anyone because we are all footballers, it’s just unfortunate. It was just like we were not destined to qualify for the semi-final because we did all we could but the goal was just not coming,” Noble told PREMIUM TIMES

Noble believes the Egyptian side, Pyramid FC ,were not that much better but they were luckier over the two legs.

“We were playing better than them, we were dominating the game, I remember that apart from the goal they scored via a mistake and another save I made, the ball barely got to me more than twice-all the pressure was on them.

“While getting to the final or even winning the Confederation Cup would have been the ultimate for Noble, the Enyimba goalkeeper admits he has learnt quite a lot during this campaign on the continent.

“For me, I have gathered more experience; I have learnt how to compose myself better while in between the posts, and contending against taller players. Indeed I have learnt quite a lot.

Looking at the Pyramids team, Noble submitted that he is not sure the Egyptian club can go all the way to win the Confederation as they were only ‘lucky’ to make the last four.

“Looking at the Pyramids team, I think they are only lucky to be in the semi-finals. I remember in their home ground we even scored first before we started making silly mistakes which they capitalised on.

“It wasn’t that they worked anything out, all the goals were just mistakes, even the one in Aba, they got the goal from a defensive mistake. It was just something else, luck was not on our side, because, I know we were really playing well,” the Enyimba goalkeeper insisted.

Now out of continental football, Noble assured that he and his teammates will do all they can to console their fans with the Nigeria Professional Football League title.

“I am ready to put in my very best to make sure the NPFL title returns to Aba and also ensure we return to the continent,” he added.