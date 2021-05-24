ADVERTISEMENT

An eighth-minute goal from Imeh Atobasi was all it took for MFM to record a third consecutive win in the NPFL matchday 22 clash against Lobi Stars.

It was the only goal of the encounter as Lobi Star, for the fifth straight year left Lagos without scoring a goal. MFM has made three wins in three games since the league’s second stanza resumed.

Lobi Stars’ last goal in Lagos against MFM was in 2016 when they lost 3-1 to the Olukoya boys. In their last two visits to Lagos, Lobi Stars have forced MFM to barren draws while the Lagos-based side thrashed the Markurdi-based club 4-0 in 2017.

Reacting after the game, MFM Head Coach, Gabriel Olamilekan, told PREMIUM TIMES that he had worked on the lapses noticed in the first stanza.

“We worked on the lapses that we didn’t get in the first stanza. And as you can see the work is showing in the team, that’s why we are getting the results,” he said.

Kabiru Dogo, the Lobi Stars’ manager said the centre referee, Ferdinand Udoh, a FIFA-badge referee had overreacted in many of his decisions.

“The referee overreacted on some little things that he’s supposed to overlook. He’s in charge and everybody knows that but he should have been patient. He’s supposed to manage the situation better,” he said.

With the result, MFM are now 11th on the log with 30 points, while Lobi Stars stay ninth with 31 points.

The Olukoya Boys will be travelling to Akure for a date with Sunshine Stars in the midweek clash with Lobi will travel to Ozoro for a date with Warri Wolves.