The feisty North-West derby between Kano Pillars and Katsina United is the pick among nine Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match-day 22 encounters scheduled to hold at different venues across the country on Sunday.

Neighbours, Pillars and United have always literally fought out their engagements both on the pitch and off it; but with games held without fans due to Covid-19 protocol, a more peaceful encounter seems guaranteed when both sides meet at another North Western state of Kaduna.

Pillars who are still in the euphoria of adding Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa to the team will line up against Katsina United who are currently 16th on the NPFL table.

The Sai Masu Gida will be hoping the Musa-Ali partnership will work again for them and steer them towards the title.

Going into the game, Kano Pillars are second on the table while their hosts need the three points to improve their lot in their relegation battle.

In previous meetings, Katsina United have won a match while Kano Pillars have won three matches with two matches ending in draws.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s Sunshine Stars’ team will be searching for their first win in 16 league games when they travel to Nnewi for a date with Ifeanyi Ubah FC.

Sunshine are without a win in 14 consecutive NPFL fixtures, the longest winless run this campaign. They have picked just seven points from 42 possible points within this period.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United-the only team with a perfect home record this season, are fighting hard for the title have the spark from the attacking trio of Sunday Adetunji, Nelson Esor, Ifeanyi Anaemena but Abia Warriors are the highest goal scorers this season with 31 goals. Will the defense of Rivers United stop Abia Warriors’ goal scorers?

Imama Amapakabo’s soldiers will be gunning for revenge in Port Harcourt after losing the reverse fixture to a Fortune Omoniwari goal.

In Lagos, the Olukoya Boys will be hosting Lobi Stars in a battle of survival as four points separate the two sides. MFM will hope to build on their impressive 2-0 win away at Warri Wolves in Ozoro last weekend. Lobi Stars have scored just a goal in their previous four visits to Lagos.

Fixtures

Sunday-May 23

Katsina United v Kano Pillars

Nasarawa United v Heartland

Plateau United v Wikki Tourist

Rivers United v Abia Warriors

Jigawa Golden Stars v Dakkada

Ifeanyi Ubah v Sunshine Stars

MFM v Lobi Stars

Adamawa United v Warri Wolves

Monday-May 24

Akwa United v Enugu Rangers