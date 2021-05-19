ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool on Wednesday night romped to a 3-0 victory away to Burnley to climb into the Premier League top four ahead of the final game of the season.

UEFA Champions League qualification had looked almost impossible for the Reds for the better part of the season after a lethargic title defence by Jurgen Klopp’s men but at the crucial time, Liverpool have been unbeaten in their last eight to take fourth position over Leicester City, who had spent a majority of the season in the top four.

The Reds were handed a huge lifeline with Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Leicester City on Tuesday, and 24 hours after the result at Stamford Bridge, the Reds got the result they needed to leapfrog the Foxes on goal difference.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Nat Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ensured Liverpool are on course for Champions League qualification.

The win means Liverpool sit level on points with Leicester but boast a superior goal difference of +24 to +20, which means when Liverpool host Crystal Palace and Leicester take on Tottenham on the final day, the champions only need to match the Foxes’ result to ensure Champions League football next season.

In the other games played on Wednesday, Aston Villa and Arsenal both secured away wins. While the Gunners overpowered Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park, Villa posted a somewhat surprising result; beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 away from home.

There was another away win at the Hawthorns where West Ham came from behind to beat already-relegated West Brom 3-1. Despite the racist comments that greeted his performance against Liverpool, Semi Ajayi was in action from start to finish for the Baggies.

Elsewhere, Everton halted their poor run with a lone goal win over Wolverhampton. Nigeria’s Alex Iowbi was not in action for the Toffees at Goodison Park