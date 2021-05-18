ADVERTISEMENT

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, as a member of the organising Committee of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The appointment follows a proposal by CAF President Patrice Motsepe to then CAF Emergency Committee, who forwarded the names to the Executive Committee for ratifications.

CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, will lead the committee with two vice presidents, Augustin Emmanuel Senghor, President of the Senegalese Football Federation, and Amaju Melvin Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Federation.

Other committees include; Organising Committee of the Interclub Competitions and Club Licensing which will be chaired by Ahmed Yahya, second CAF vice-President and Mauritania Football President. Maclean Letshwiti (Bostwana Football association President) and Djibrilla Hamidou Hima (Niger Football federation President) have been appointed vice-presidents.

This committee manages the CAF Total Champions League, the CAF Total Confederation Cup, the Total Super Cup, as well as the new Women’s Champions League in collaboration with the Organizing Committee for Women’s Football.

The Youth Football will be overseen by the third CAF Vice-President and President of Djibouti Federation Suleiman Waberi. He will be supported by vice-presidents, Pierre Alain Mouguengui from Gabon and Moustapha Ishola Raji from Liberia.

In women’s football, Isha Johansen of Sierra Leone passes the torch of the presidency to Kanizat Ibrahim of Comoros. However, the SLFA president, who is also a member of the FIFA Council, continues her mission as vice-president of the committee.