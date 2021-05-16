ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala came on as a 71st minute substitute as Barcelona Women’s team finally won their first Champions League trophy Sunday night in Sweden.

The Spanish club did it in grand style; hammering Chelsea women’s team 4-0 in the final match played at the empty Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg.

A ruthless first-half performance saw the Spanish team cruise to the landmark victory that saw Barcelona emerge as the first club in Europe to win both the men’s and women’s Champions League title.

While Sunday’s final was the first-ever for Chelsea, it was the second tome for Barcelona who reached the showpiece final in 2019 before losing 4-1 to Lyon in Budapest.

Better determined and fired up for glory this term, Barcelona were gifted a bright start when Melanie Leupolz scored an own goal to give them the lead inside the first 60 seconds.

The bad start by Chelsea got worse as they committed a foul and conceded a penalty which was calmly converted in the 14th minute by Alexia Putellas.

Still ruffled by their poor start, Barcelona explored another loophole in the Chelsea team and they scored the third goal in the 21st minute.

Chelsea’s first-half miseries were far from over as Barcelona added a fourth goal in the 36th minute.

Though there were no more goals in the second half, the mission was already completed for Barcelona and the damage for the Chelsea Women’s team.

Before Sunday’s outing, Oshoala was the only player to have scored for Barcelona in a Champions League Final.

Even though she could not get in the mix this term because of a foot injury; Oshoala had her imprint on the historic triumph as she scored four goals on the road to the final.