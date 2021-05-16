ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa made an instant impact for Kano Pillars on Sunday in their Nigeria Professional Football League game against Adamawa United.

Musa, who was returning to the NPFL after 10 years of a professional career abroad, was handed the captain’s armband just before the kickoff at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

The fleet-footed winger made sure his impact was felt in Sunday’s outing by helping with an assist that saw Pillars claim a hard-earned lone goal victory over Adamawa United.

After initially fluffing the penalty kick awarded, Musa set up Rabiu Ali with a thorough pass, and this time the veteran midfielder finished with his left foot to make amends for his missed spot-kick earlier.

Elsewhere, the quartet of MFM FC, Akwa United, Rivers United, and Nasarawa United all secured away victories over Warri Wolves, Dakkada FC, Rangers International, and Wikki Tourist respectively.

While MFM and Akwa United registered 2-0 wins, Rivers United did just enough to beat the Flying Antelopes 1-0 in Enugu. Godwin Aguda, a former Rangers player got the only goal at the Cathedral.

The victory recorded by Akwa United in the Uyo Derby saw them staying top of the log with 40 points from 21 games.

Nasarawa United, on their part, pipped Wikki 2-1 in Bauchi with Anas Yusuf and Silas Nwankwo getting the goals for the Solid Miners while Manu Garba got the only goal for the home team.

In Ilorin, Kwara United did quite well as they thumped Plateau United 2-0. Jide Fatokun shot Kwara United into the lead five minutes into the second half before Stephen Jude doubled the advantage with a long-range strike in the 80th minute.

However, in Akure, the poor run of Sunshine Stars continued as they could only force Jigawa Golden Stars to a barren draw.

NPFL Results

Kano Pillars 1-0 Adamawa United

Heartland FC 2-0 Katsina United

Wikki Tourists 1-2 Nasarawa United

Kwara United 2-0 Plateau United

Rangers 0-1 Rivers United

Dakkada FC 0-2 Akwa United

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Jigawa Golden Stars

Lobi Stars 2-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Warri Wolves 0-2 MFM