ADVERTISEMENT

Enyimba Football Club are now in a difficult position in their quest to progress to the next phase in the CAF Confederation Cup as the People’s Elephant were hammered 4-1 by Egyptian side Pyramids in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Sunday at the Air Defence Stadium, Cairo.

The country’s flag bearers suffered the heavy defeat despite scoring a goal in the first minute on Sunday’s tie.

Coach Fatai Osho’s men made a promising start when Victor Mbaoma shot them into the lead a few seconds after the blast of the whistle.

Unfortunately, instead of building on that bright start, Enyimba fell like a pack of cards afterward against their highly tactical opponents.

Ramadan Sobhi got the equaliser for Pyramids in the 15th minute and the first half ended 1-1.

However, things went south for Enyimba in the second half where they conceded three cheeky goals. Abdallah El-Saed was on target four minutes into the second half before Ibrahim Adel found the back of the net in the 58th and 66th minutes.

The 4-1 win has given the Pyramids a massive advantage heading into the second leg in Aba.

As it stands, Enyimba will need a minimum of 3-0 victory if they are to progress into the semi-final ahead of their Egyptian opponents.

Match Facts

Pyramids FC: Sherif Ekramy – Ahmed Fathi, Ahmed Sami, Ali Gabr (Ahmed Ayman 66), Mohamed Hamdi – Nabil “Dunga” Emad, Eric Traore (Mahmoud Hamada 87), Abdallah El-Said (Eslam Issa 87) – Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Farouk (Ahmed Tawfiq 23), John Antwi (Ibrahim Adel 46).

Enyimba: John Noble – Daniel Darkwah, Abubakar Hassan (Ojo 70), Farouk Mohammed, Omoyele Abraham, Ibitham Orok (Temielyein 56), Egbe Manyo, Ogbonnaya Nelson, Nbaoma Chukwuma (Adebayo 70), Oladapo Tunde (Olisema 70), Olatunji Mathew

Venue: Air Defence Stadium, Cairo

Referee: Victor Gomes