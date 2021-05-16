Goalkeeper Alisson Becker headed a dramatic stoppage-time winner at West Brom to keep Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League hope alive
Just as the Reds’ top-four chances looked virtually over, the Brazil international glanced in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner-kick to clinch a 2-1 win on Sunday.
He was mobbed by his teammates after his shock goal moved Liverpool to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea with two English Premier League (EPL) games left.
ALSO READ: EPL: Liverpool boost Champions League hopes with victory at Old Trafford
Mohamed Salah had earlier cancelled out Hal Robson-Kanu’s first top-flight goal for almost four years.
Roberto Firmino hit the post and Sadio Mane had a goal disallowed for offside as relegated Albion gave as good as they got.
Kyle Bartley saw his goal ruled out as the Baggies nearly caused an upset before Alisson’s late heroics.
(dpa/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post