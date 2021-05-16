ADVERTISEMENT

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker headed a dramatic stoppage-time winner at West Brom to keep Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League hope alive

Just as the Reds’ top-four chances looked virtually over, the Brazil international glanced in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner-kick to clinch a 2-1 win on Sunday.

He was mobbed by his teammates after his shock goal moved Liverpool to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea with two English Premier League (EPL) games left.

Mohamed Salah had earlier cancelled out Hal Robson-Kanu’s first top-flight goal for almost four years.

Roberto Firmino hit the post and Sadio Mane had a goal disallowed for offside as relegated Albion gave as good as they got.

Kyle Bartley saw his goal ruled out as the Baggies nearly caused an upset before Alisson’s late heroics.

(dpa/NAN)