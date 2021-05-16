ADVERTISEMENT

Asisat Oshoala has many firsts to her name and justifiably so. The Super Falcons’ captain is chasing a first UEFA Women’s Champions League crown with Barcelona and their opponents on Sunday at the Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg is English side, Chelsea, who are also chasing a first-ever UWCL title.

Oshoala became the only player to have scored for Barcelona in a Champions League Final in 2019, when Barcelona were defeated 4-1 by Olympique Lyon but the 26-year-old former Arsenal and Liverpool player who missed the two semi-final matches because of a foot injury will be hoping to play her part on Sunday as she trained with the team on Saturday evening.

Oshoala has scored 19 goals in all competitions for the all-conquering Barcelona team, who won the 2020/21 Primera Division Femenina season without dropping any point in the 26 matches played. They scored 128 goals and conceded just five and amassed a whopping 78 points-16 better than second-placed Levante.

But in Chelsea, they meet a formidable opponent, who are also league winners and are chasing a quadruple of titles. Barcelona will be without the suspended Andrea Pereira while Andrea Falcón is injured. Alexia Putellas will need a last-minute fitness test to make the final day squad.

Lluis Cortes, the Barcelona coach, believes his team learned from the 2019 final and that has given them confidence going into Sunday’s final.

“The game is very different to Budapest [2019] and the sensations are different,” Cortes told the UEFA website. “That day we had too much respect and fear of our opponents but now we have confidence. Chelsea are a very good team but we have our options.”

Kickoff is 8 p.m., Nigeria time and the match will be played behind closed doors.