The Green and White flag of Nigeria was quite prominent inside the magnificent Wembley Stadium on Saturday as Leicester City celebrated their maiden FA Cup success.

Brendan Rodgers’ men pipped Chelsea by a lone goal to win their first-ever FA Cup after four final disappointments.

Youri Tielemans’ magnificent second-half strike from distance was the difference as the Foxes became the 44th team to win the FA Cup.

Kelechi Iheanacho who prides himself as Africa’s all-time highest goal sorcerer in the FA Cup led the celebrations with the Nigerian flag while his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi also joined in wrapping the flag around themselves.

The show of affection for the Nigerian flag by Iheanacho perhaps explains why he commands so much love back home with many wishing ‘Seniorman Kelz’ well even if it was at the expense of the club they staunchly support.

Even though Iheanacho did not score on Saturday, he has done enough as his goal in the semifinal paved the way for Leicester City to reach the final in the first place after over 50 years of fruitless tries.

As for Ndidi who played all 90 minutes in Saturday’s final, his masterclass performance was evident for the Foxes.

With the FA Cup mission now completed, Leicester City will be shifting their focus to the Premier League where they are keen to seal a top-four finish.

Leicester City will away to Chelsea again on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge, hoping to complete a treble of victories over the Blues-a victory that will surely rubberstamp the Foxes’ participation in next season’s Champions League.