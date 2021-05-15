ADVERTISEMENT

All eyes are on the Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi as they set out for the 141st FA Cup final this evening against Chelsea at the famous Wembley Stadium.

With seven Nigerian players already on the winning roll call of the FA Cup, Iheanacho and Ndidi have enough to draw motivation for a first ever Leicester City triumph on Saturday.

Many are waiting to see how the Foxes will fare against eight-time FA Cup winners, Chelsea who have been enjoying blistering form under their German coach, Thomas Tuchel.

That said, it should be noted that more than half of Chelsea’s FA Cup triumphs were achieved with Nigerian players in their team but there would be none for Saturday’s final.

Celestine Babayaro in the year 2000, and a hat trick of wins by John Obi Mikel 2007, 2009, & 2012 before Victor Moses added another in 2018 form a large chunk of Chelsea’s FA Cup successes.

With their last FA Cup final appearance coming as far back as 1969, Leicester City are clearly the underdogs for this tie but it would be dangerous to bet against Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the LIVE UPDATES…

Kick-off is 5.15 pm

FA Cup final team news

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Mount, Werner

Subs: Pulisic, Zouma, Mendy, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Gilmour, Havertz, Emerson Palmieri

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Thomas, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho

Subs: Morgan, Maddison, Albrighton, Ward, Amartey, Choudhury, Ricardo Pereira, Mendy, Praet

Referee: Michael Oliver

Saturday’s game is been played at Wembley Stadium in front of a limited crowd of around 21,000 fans as part of the UK Government’s pilot scheme for the return of crowds to sporting venues.

Players take the kneel ahead of the kick off

kick off at Wembley

Chelsea make an early incursion into Leicester City box but the Foxes relive the pressure